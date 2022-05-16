Skip to Content
Parra says he is retiring as player, becoming Nats assistant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerardo Parra says he is retiring from baseball after 12 seasons in the major leagues and will become a special assistant to Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo. The 35-year-old outfielder says on Instgram “it’s time for me to step aside to take on new professional and personal challenges.” Parra said his new role with the Nationals “is undoubtedly a dream job to start a new chapter.” Parra became a fan favorite as he helped Washington win the 2019 World Series, making “Baby Shark” his walkup song. He hit .237 with 90 homers and 532 RBIs 

