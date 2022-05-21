Johnson makes Indy 500 pole shootout in 1st qualifying run

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson posted the fastest four-lap average of any Indianapolis 500 rookie and qualified for Sunday’ pole shootout. The seven-time Cup champion went 232.398 mph on the sixth run of the day then waited to see if his average speed would be good enough to make the top 12. He finished sixth, just behind Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and good friend Tony Kanaan at 232.625. The two hugged near the track’s victory lane. Sunday’s top 12 will compete to make the six-car field looking for the pole.