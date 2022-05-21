US women’s team has history of advocating for equal rights

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The U.S. women’s national team’s efforts to secure equitable pay finally came to fruition this week when the players reached a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer that gives them the same pay as their male counterparts. The milestone wasn’t achieved just because the women filed a discrimination lawsuit in 2019, or complained to the EEOC in 2016. It was decades in the making. Past players led the charge by advocating for better pay and equitable treatment.