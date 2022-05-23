Familiarity important for Herbert as Chargers OTAs begin

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif (AP) — Justin Herbert sprinted out to the practice field Monday energized and confident as the Los Angeles Chargers began organized team practices. Coming off a Pro Bowl season and not having to learn a new offense can do that. For the first time in his three-year NFL career, Herbert doesn’t have to learn a new offense or coaching staff during the offseason. Herbert set franchise records with 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdowns last year en route to making his first Pro Bowl. That came after he was the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.