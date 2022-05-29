Kapler may suspend protest during anthem on Memorial Day

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he may suspend his protest during the national anthem in recognition of Memorial Day. Kapler said Friday he would refuse to take the field for the national anthem in a protest over the nation’s political direction following last week’s school shooting in Texas. But before Sunday’s game in Cincinnati, when asked specifically what he would do on Monday, Kapler wasn’t definitive. He said he may take the field for the anthem when his Giants play in Philadelphia.