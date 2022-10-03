Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to an $11 million, two-year contract. The deal includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 14 saves in 20 chances this season. He was obtained from the Yankees in a July 2018 trade. Gallegos is 14-15 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 saves in six major league seasons.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.