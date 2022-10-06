Angels’ winter more uncertain than usual with possible sale
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are going straight from another disappointing regular season into another incredibly uncertain offseason, only for a different reason than usual this time. Owner Arte Moreno put a “For Sale” sign on his franchise six weeks ago, saying he is strongly thinking about giving up after nearly two decades of mostly underwhelming stewardship. Until Moreno decides whether to move on, nobody who works here knows exactly what’s looming in the Angels’ future, which hasn’t felt bright for years. The Angels are mired in the majors’ longest playoff drought and the longest streak of losing seasons after going 73-89, even with stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.