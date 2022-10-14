Guardiola says Liverpool is still Man City’s biggest threat

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola is convinced that midtable Liverpool remains Manchester City’s biggest threat in the Premier League this season ahead of their game at Anfield on Sunday. The City manager has warned his players they face defeat if they are as “soft” as they have been in recent encounters with their rival. City sits 13 points ahead of second-place Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp considering his team is no longer in contention for the Premier League title after its early-season struggles.

