SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers will be without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad until at least mid-November after the team putting him on the long-term injured reserve list with a groin injury. Players on that list must miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Panthers have 11 games in that 24-day window, so Ekblad is out for at least that many. He got hurt in Florida’s loss on Monday at Boston.

