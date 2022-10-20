Arango boots LAFC into Western final in 3-2 win over Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian “Chico” Arango scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and Los Angeles Football Club advanced to the Western Conference final in the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 victory over rival LA Galaxy in the latest dramatic edition of the rivalry known as El Trafico. Kellyn Acosta directed a corner kick toward the middle of the box. Denis Bouanga, who scored twice, fired a shot that Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond saved, but Arango was there for the rebound and scored in the 93rd minute. Samuel Grandsir and Dejan Joveljic scored for the Galaxy.

