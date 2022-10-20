Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:40 AM

Beavers looking to secure bowl eligibility against Colorado

By The Associated Press

Oregon State is one win away from bowl eligibility for the second straight season. The Beavers are coming off a 24-10 victory over Washington State last weekend. The Oregon State defense had six sacks in that game. Colorado is coming off its first win of the season, a 20-13 victory in overtime over Cal. The Buffaloes are playing under interim head coach Mike Sanford. Karl Dorrell was fired after Colorado opened the season 0-5.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content