Berrettini gets revenge on Carballes Baena in Naples

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini has comfortably beaten Roberto Carballes Baena in the Napoli Cup to reach the quarterfinals and avenge last week’s loss in Florence. Berrettini took just 91 minutes to triumph 6-4, 6-2 on the outdoor courts in Naples in front of another passionate home crowd. Berrettini will next face Taro Daniel after the Japanese player beat Pedro Cachin 6-4, 7-6 (2). Mackenzie McDonald of the United States upset third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4. McDonald was one of several players who had to pull double duty on Thursday as the start of the singles main draw had been postponed because of multiple issues with the playing surface.

