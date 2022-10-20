Cal’s Gray twins, SSU’s Zandonella-Arasa honored by CalHOPE

Twin sisters Anysa and Amaya Gray and Lexi Zandonella-Arasa’s battles to overcome adversity throughout their college careers and the examples they set for others are being recognized. The Gray twins, who play soccer for California, and Sonoma State soccer player Lexi Zandonella-Arasa are the October recipients of the CalHOPE Courage Awards. The awards recognize athletes at California colleges and universities who have overcome the stress, anxiety and mental trauma associated with personal hardships, injury or life circumstances.

