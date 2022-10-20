Colts stalled offense gets jump start with no-huddle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For five weeks, the Indianapolis Colts kept looking for a way to get their stagnant offense moving. Last weekend, they finally got a jump start — from the no-huddle offense. Quarterback Matt Ryan relied on a flurry of quick, short throws to stay upright and the result was Indy’s most productive game of the season. But coach Frank Reich won’t say if the quick pace will become a staple of Indy’s weekly game plans even though they could use a boost when they visit AFC South-leading Tennessee on Sunday.

