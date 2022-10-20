Gerrard under more pressure after Villa loses 3-0 at Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was taunted by Fulham fans after his team’s 3-0 loss in the Premier League. “Sacked in the morning,” sang sections of the Craven Cottage crowd after strikes from Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic. Tyrone Mings also scored an own goal on a night when Villa was reduced to 10 men when Douglas Luiz was sent off in the second half for a head butt on Mitrovic. Defeat leaves Villa just above the relegation zone, level on points with 18th-place Wolverhampton.

