Hall scores in regulation, shootout, lifts Bruins past Ducks

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Hall also scored in regulation for Boston. The Bruins’ Linus Ullmark made 30 saves and stopped all four shots in the shootout. Former Bruin Frank Vatrano scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson stopped 35 shots. Hall slipped a shot between Gibson’s pads in the shootout and the goalie looked skyward after realizing the puck went behind him. Ullmark made a diving stop on Max Comtois to seal it. The Ducks (1-4) have lost four straight.

