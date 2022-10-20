Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights. Hill improved to 2-0 in his first season with Vegas. Coupled with Calgary’s loss to Buffalo, the Knights moved into first place in the Pacific Division. Neal Pionk had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Pierre-Luc Dubois added a goal, and David Rittich made 27 saves.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.