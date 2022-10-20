Padres turn to October ace Musgrove vs. Phillies in Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are tied 1-1 in the National League Championship Series. The series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday. The Phillies also will host Game 4 on Saturday and Game 5 on Sunday, if necessary. The Padres send hometown boy Joe Musgrove to the mound for Game 3. The Phillies counter with lefty Ranger Suárez. The Phillies and Padres have not yet announced starting pitchers for Game 4. There is no scheduled off day for the rest of the series so bullpens could play a vital role in deciding the outcome.

