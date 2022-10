The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-9 in Week 6, showing significant improvement on defense after allowing 34.5 points per game in their previous four. The Chargers are coming off a 19-16 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night where quarterback Justin Herbert attempted 57 passes but managed just 238 yards.

By The Associated Press

