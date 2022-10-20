Underdog Giants seeking 1st 6-1 start since 2008 at Jaguars

The surging New York Giants are three-point underdogs on the road at Jacksonville, which has lost three consecutive games. The Giants’ five wins are by a combined 21 points. They are looking for their first 6-1 start since 2008. The Jaguars are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season. They allowed 434 yards in a 34-27 loss at Indianapolis. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram faces the franchise that drafted him 23rd overall in 2017. Engram has 24 receptions for 208 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown with Jacksonville.

