Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole as HR-heavy offense falters

HOUSTON (AP) — The Yankees’ season keeps coming down to Gerrit Cole. New York’s $324 million man will take the mound at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with New York trailing the Houston Astros 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. He beat the Guardians in the Division Series opener and, with the Yankees trailing 2-1 in the best-of-five series, won Game 4 at Cleveland. New York scored 18 of 24 runs this postseason on 11 long balls. The Yankees are hitting .138 in the two games against the Astros and have struck out 30 times to Houston’s eight.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.