49ers hope trade for McCaffrey boosts talented roster
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — General manager John Lynch still views his San Francisco 49ers as a Super Bowl contender despite a string of injuries, lackluster performances and a 3-3 start to the season. That belief gave Lynch the confidence to take a gamble. He traded four draft picks to Carolina for star running back Christian McCaffrey in hopes of providing a similar spark to the last time he made a big in-season trade in 2019, when he added receiver Emmanuel Sanders.