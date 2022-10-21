Astros McCullers OK after being cut by bottle in celebration

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. sustained a small cut to his throwing elbow after being hit with a champagne bottle during the team’s celebration after winning the AL Division Series. He’s OK but had some swelling after the incident so the team chose to give him an extra day to rest and will start Cristian Javier in Game 3 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees Saturday where the Astros are up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. McCullers will start Game 4 Sunday night.

