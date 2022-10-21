Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal with manager John Schneider

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have rewarded John Schneider for his strong performance as their interim manager. The Blue Jays agreed to terms Friday on a new contract for Schneider to manage the team. Toronto says the deal is for three years with a team option for 2026. Schneider took over as interim manager in July when Charlie Montoyo was fired. He guided Toronto to a 46-28 record and the top AL wild-card spot. The Blue Jays were swept out of the playoffs in two games by visiting Seattle.

