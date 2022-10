BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Ian Baraclough has been fired as coach of Northern Ireland after a poor Nations League campaign. The team had targeted promotion in the Nations League but barely avoided relegation from the third tier after collecting only five points from a possible 18. The 51-year-old Baraclough had replaced Michael O’Neill in June 2020.

