Mining company withdraws sponsorship money after controversy

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian mining company has withdrawn more than $9 million in sponsorship money for the popular sport of netball after top players questioned the contract and also supported an Indigenous player over her concerns over past racist comments made by the founder of the company. Hancock Prospecting is owned by billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart. The company says it’s withdrawing the funding but said it would continue short-term payments in order to allow Netball Australia, which is millions of dollars in debt, to find a new sponsor.

