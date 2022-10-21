Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez. But Profar was ruled to have swung by third-base umpire Todd Tichenor. Profar slammed his helmet, yelled an expletive at Tichenor and then kicked his helmet before being ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett. Instead of a walk that would have put runners on first and second with no outs, it was an important first out for Domínguez, who retired the next two batters to complete a 4-2 win and give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

