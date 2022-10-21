Steelers QB Pickett clears concussion protocol, will start
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will start this week’s game against Miami. Pickett left last week’s upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter after being knocked legally to the ground by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Doctors gave Pickett the OK to practice this week without limitations and he will make his third career start when Pittsburgh (2-4) visits the Dolphins (3-3).