Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Boston Celtics topped the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics — whose most recent trip to Miami was a Game 7 win in that playoff series — outscored Miami 42-24 from 3-point range, and improved to 2-0 under interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Tyler Herro scored 25 for Miami, which got 19 from Bam Adebayo, 18 from Jimmy Butler and 17 from Kyle Lowry.

