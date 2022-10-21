Taylor Fritz reaches top 10, seeks more in breakthrough year

Taylor Fritz is in the midst of a breakthrough season on the tennis tour. He reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, won three tour titles and recently became the first U.S. man since 2017 to make his debut in the top 10 of the ATP. He turns 25 next week, when he is scheduled to play in a tournament in Austria. A son of two ex-pros, Fritz first picked up a racket at age 2, so he’s known the sport nearly all of his life but that doesn’t mean it’s what consumes him. He says he loves competing more than he loves playing tennis.

