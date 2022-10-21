US Soccer moves quickly to ensure safety following report

U.S. Soccer has taken steps to implement the recommendations of an investigation into allegations of abuse, harassment and misconduct in women’s soccer. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the investigation into the scandals that erupted last season in the National Women’s Soccer League. Yates’ report made recommendations for the league and U.S. Soccer. Former player Danielle Slanton was named chair of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors Yates Implementation Committee. She announced U.S. Soccer is moving quickly to act on those recommendations.

