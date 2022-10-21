Skip to Content
Veteran Eric Staal joins Florida Panthers on 1-year deal

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran forward Eric Staal and the Florida Panthers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $750,000 contract, a deal that makes him a teammate again with his younger brother Marc. Eric Staal will not play in Florida’s game Friday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. It’s the second time that Maurice and Eric Staal have been paired. Maurice coached him for five seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.

