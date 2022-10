MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland took his goal total to 22 this season as Manchester City moved to within a point of Premier League leader Arsenal. The Norway international struck twice in a 3-1 win against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to continue his remarkable scoring streak. Kevin De Bruyne added a third after Leandro Trossard had briefly put the result in doubt.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.