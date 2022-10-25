Beamer Ball is Back: No. 25 Gamecocks led by special teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Beamer Ball is back, only this time at South Carolina under second-year coach Shane Beamer. The Gamecocks have excelled at special teams enough this season to revive the family phrase first coined when Beamer’s dad, Frank, excelled at football’s third phase during his nearly three decades at Virginia Tech. Shane Beamer’s team leads the Southeastern Conference with five blocks this season. The Gamecocks opened last week’s 30-24 win over Texas A&M with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. They’ve won four straight and entered the rankings at No. 25, their first appearance in the Top 25 since 2018.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.