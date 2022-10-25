Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his 990th consecutive game. He wasn’t done there, getting the first goal of the game to add to his milestone night. He took a pass in transition from Brett Howden and beat James Reimer up high to become the 12th American-born player to score 400 goals. The Sharks lost their eighth straight home game to the Golden Knights.

