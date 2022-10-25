Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111. The Pelicans entered the game missing three starters because of injuries. Brandon Ingram was out with a concussion and Zion Williamson had a hip bruise while Herb Jones had a hyperextended knee. Available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players reached double figures in scoring. CJ McCollum had 14 points and 11 assists. Devonte Graham added 14 points. Doncic scored 37 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but his 3-point attempt at the final horn bounce off the front rim.

