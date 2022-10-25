NFL’s Donald, NBA’s Brown end their deals with Ye’s agency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown have terminated their associations with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown were the two most prominent active athletes to sign marketing deals with Donda Sports earlier this year. Both emphatically dropped the agency owned by Ye, as the music mogul is now known, amid rising international condemnation of his latest round of offensive and antisemitic remarks. German sportswear giant Adidas also ended its extraordinarily lucrative partnership with Ye.

