49ers count on bigger impact in game 2 with McCaffrey

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey just wanted to make sure he knew his limited plays well enough to line up in the correct spot and run them properly for his debut with the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will be a much bigger part of the game plan this week now that he has a full week to learn the offense and prepare for a key game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey was acquired late last week in a trade with Carolina.

