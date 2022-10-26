AC Milan improving off the field as well as on it

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan continues to improve off the field as it flourishes on it. Milan has reported a loss of 66.5 million euros ($66.7 million) for the 2021-22 financial year. That compares to losses of 96.4 million euros (then $111.8 million) last year and more than double that the previous season. The shareholders meeting came the day after Milan won 4-0 at Dinamo Zagreb to leave the Serie A champion on the cusp of returning to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years.

