Barcelona out of Champions League before kickoff vs. Bayern

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The game hadn’t even kicked off yet and Barcelona had already lost. Barcelona was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season with the result of its home game against Bayern Munich proving meaningless after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen in the earlier game. Barcelona needed Inter to drop points, so it began its match at Camp Nou already out of contention as Bayern and Inter secured the top two places in Group C. Barcelona will finish third and earn a Europa League berth. Bayern had already advanced.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.