Celtics’ Williams suspended 1 game for bumping referee

BOSTON (AP) — The NBA has suspended Celtics forward Grant Williams for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and making contact with a referee. The league says he will serve the suspension when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Williams was given a technical foul and ejected in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 120-102 loss at Chicago on Monday night. He was called for an offensive blocking foul while defending Zach LaVine. He then jumped in protest and made what crew chief Marc Davis told a pool reporter after the game was “intentional physical contact” with referee Cheryl Flores.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.