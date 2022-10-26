Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook had a 53-yard touchdown run to help Minnesota finish off Miami on Oct. 16 before the Vikings had their bye week. He punctuated the moment by hurling the ball into the seats behind the end zone. The Vikings picked up a 24-16 victory in his hometown that raised their record to 5-1. That scamper through the Dolphins secondary was Cook’s first rush of more than 15 yards this season. He also had a 23-yard reception on Oct. 9 against Chicago. Cook and the Vikings are seeking more consistency from their ground game when they host Arizona on Sunday.

