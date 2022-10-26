Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell had 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who hit a season-high 20 3-pointers. Keldon Johnson had a team-high 27 points for the Spurs, who were without guards Devin Vassell and Josh Primo due to injuries. Doug McDermott scored 19 points off the bench.

