Ferentz apologizes for criticizing reporter asking about son

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has apologized for publicly criticizing a reporter who asked him why he retains son Brian Ferentz as offensive coordinator with the Hawkeyes’ offense performing so poorly this season. Ferentz had said at his weekly news conference Tuesday that he had experienced an interrogation when a Cleveland.com columnist asked him about his son. That exchange occurred at the news conference following the 54-10 loss at No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday. Ferentz said Tuesday that as bad as the game went, at least he didn’t have the columnist’s job and had to act the way he did.

