Flightline heads Breeders’ Cup Classic; Baffert back in Ky

Undefeated Flightline and surprise Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike head a field of nine for the Breeders’ Cup Classic next week at Keeneland. The $6 million race includes two horses trained by Todd Pletcher and one by embattled trainer Bob Baffert, who has won the Classic a record four times. The 14-race world championships will be held Nov. 4-5. It’ll be the first major event for Baffert since he served a 90-day suspension by Kentucky racing officials earlier this year. Baffert has been banned by Churchill Downs until after the 2023 Kentucky Derby, but he can compete at Keeneland in Lexington.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.