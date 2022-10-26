Flightline heads Breeders’ Cup Classic; Baffert back in Ky
By BETH HARRIS
AP Racing Writer
Undefeated Flightline and surprise Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike head a field of nine for the Breeders’ Cup Classic next week at Keeneland. The $6 million race includes two horses trained by Todd Pletcher and one by embattled trainer Bob Baffert, who has won the Classic a record four times. The 14-race world championships will be held Nov. 4-5. It’ll be the first major event for Baffert since he served a 90-day suspension by Kentucky racing officials earlier this year. Baffert has been banned by Churchill Downs until after the 2023 Kentucky Derby, but he can compete at Keeneland in Lexington.