Inter beats Plzeň to reach CL last 16, eliminates Barcelona

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan advanced to the Champions League knockout stage and eliminated Barcelona in the process. Inter beat Viktoria Plzeň 4-0 to secure at least second spot in Group C with a match remaining. That consigned Barcelona to its second straight group-stage elimination even before it played Bayern Munich later. The final goal was scored by Romelu Lukaku four minutes after making his comeback as a late substitute following two months out with injury. Edin Džeko scored two of Inter’s other goals, after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.