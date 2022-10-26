Irish need improved red-zone defense as ranked foes loom

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame’s defense has been its strength this season. But the Fighting Irish have been poor once opponents have gotten inside the red zone. Coach Marcus Freeman and defensive coordinator Al Golden says that needs to improve when the Irish face No. 16 Syracuse and No. 5 Clemson in back-to-back weeks. Irish opponents have scored on every trip inside the red zone this season, including touchdowns 82.4% of the time. That ranks 130th out of 131 FBS teams.

