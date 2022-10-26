Jags move forward with Etienne, who plans to ‘grow up fast’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Coach Doug Pederson insists the Jacksonville Jaguars never shopped demoted running back James Robinson. He says the New York Jets called Monday to inquire about a trade and the Jaguars were faced with a tough decision. They chose to move on from a popular and productive player and go with a duo that includes second-year pro Travis Etienne and seldom-used JaMycal Hasty. It was a somewhat risky decision considering the Jaguars were left with an inexperienced backfield. But it was a clear indication the Jaguars are moving forward with Etienne, a first-round pick in 2021 who missed his entire rookie season following a foot injury.

