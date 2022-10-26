Mickelson compliments McIlroy as rhetoric seems to simmer

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — The back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continued Wednesday, with the rhetoric tuned down considerably from some past verbal jousting involving PGA Tour players and those who left for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson complimented McIlroy for his win last week. A day earlier, The Guardian published an interview in which McIlroy said golf isn’t benefiting from the , those remarks coming a day after The Guardian published an interview McIlroy — the world’s No. 1 player — saying that the game isn’t benefiting from all the acrimony between the sides. Mickelson is in Doral, Florida, for the LIV Golf season finale that starts Friday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.