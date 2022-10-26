Nugent-Hopkins leads Oilers to 3-1 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th career goal to break a tie in the third period, Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1. Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored to help the Oilers win their first road game after starting the season with a six-game homestand. Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington finished with 25 saves.

